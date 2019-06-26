Break-in

LAURINBURG — Enterprise on Adkinson Street and a resident of Marston reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into three cars. The Martson resident told the police she had left her Dodge Nitro at Enterprise while she had a rental car, when she returned she found her car rummaged through and $300 taken. Enterprise reported a Dodge Ram and Enterprise both rummaged through but nothing was missing.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had attempted to use her information to file a tax return.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Corey Carter, 26, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Tuesday for violation of domestic court order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Richard Locklear, 58, who gave an address of homeless was arrested Tuesday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Quantashia Covington, 24, of McArthur Street in Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear warrant. She was given a $5,000 bond.

