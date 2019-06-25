Exchange students return home

Photo courtesy of Beacham McDougald On Tuesday, 12 Scotland High School students and their chaperones returned from their fortnight visit in Oban, Argyll, Scotland, where they resided with their Oban host family. In October the Oban students will come to Scotland County for a fortnight. The program, now in its 27th year, began with much community support, but the Laurinburg Rotary Club has been there to offer financial support every year.

On Tuesday, 12 Scotland High School students and their chaperones returned from their fortnight visit in Oban, Argyll, Scotland, where they resided with their Oban host family. In October the Oban students will come to Scotland County for a fortnight. The program, now in its 27th year, began with much community support, but the Laurinburg Rotary Club has been there to offer financial support every year.

