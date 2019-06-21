Fire still under investigation

LAURINBURG — Thursday morning’s fire that consumed a local convenience store is still under investigation, but at least one area news source has said investigators reportedly ruled out arson.

The Nic’s Pic Kwik, located at 408 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, was deemed a total loss as the building was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived around 2:45 a.m.

According to Laurinburg Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis, as of Friday morning the fire still had an undetermined cause. The police department is currently working with the State Bureau of Investigation to determine the fire’s cause, but nothing has been determined.

The building suffered $100,000 or more in damage, according to the police report. The report also added that the convenience store was closed Wednesday night at 11 p.m. and employees were likely gone by 11:30.

While the cause is still undetermined, there didn’t seem to be any signs of forced entry. The investigation is ongoing with additional information to come.