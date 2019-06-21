Break-in

MAXTON — Manis Custom Builders, Inc. on Airbase Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that someone had busted out the windows to the office and stole a printer and batter booster jump start totaling $410.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mary Anne Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that she had found Sunday that someone had stolen her four-wheeler valued at $1,500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a welcome flag and flag stand from the residence valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Monclair Drive reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stole two push-lawnmowers from under her carport valued at $300.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Kwasi Russell, 22, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Thursday for an outstanding warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Adaiyeus Jones, 19, of Second Street was arrested Friday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $5,200.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_annacrime-10.jpg