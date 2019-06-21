Commissioners to discuss fiscal budget on Monday

LAURINBURG — Scotland County commissioners will meet to discuss the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and more at the budget meeting on Monday.

The board will discuss the two budgets that County Manager Kevin Patterson has presented — one matching the current tax rate of $1 per $100 valuation and the other 99 cents. Commissioners will possibly choose which budget to go with and how it will affect the budget as a whole for the upcoming year.

County Manager Assistant Jason Robinson said the meeting will include more topics to lighten the agenda for the next monthly meeting.

“The goal is to keep the July meeting short because of the number of meetings we have held already,” said Robinson.

The board will vote on approval of the consent agenda, which includes:

— Lumber River Council of Governments Resolution of Support

— Finalize foreclosed property sale of 25221 Hillcreek Road property

— Accept transfer of property from Richmond Community College to Scotland County and from Scotland County to the city of Laurinburg

Also on the budget:

— Water Discussion

— Approval of Sale of Covington Street School to Richmond Community College

— Approval of Sale of Foreclosed Property

— Appointments to Boards and Commissions

— Tourism Development Authority (Jen McRae)

— Lumber River Workforce Development Authority (Commissioner John Alford, Dale McInnis)

— New School Easement

The fiscal budget meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1403 West Blvd. in Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]