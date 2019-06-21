LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet as a committee Monday and will be discussing the name for the new elementary school.

At June’s monthly board meeting, there was a split vote for the name of the new school, with four members voting for South Johnson Elementary and the remaining four voting for Stewartsville Elementary. Four votes were taken and the result was the same each time.

The two names stem from the 15 originally presented that come from the schools, staff, parents and community members.

The new school is currently under construction on Old Johns Road and will merge I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and South Scotland Elementary beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

The board agreed to have the superintendent and attorney look at other school systems and how those districts chose the name of a new school in hopes of the eight-person board coming to an agreement.

The Committee of the Whole meeting is open to the public and will be at the A.B. Gibson Center at 5 p.m. on Monday.

