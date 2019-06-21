‘Over the River and through the Woods’ set for July

Gallman Gallman

LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre and the Arts Council of Scotland County are gearing up for the summer play, “Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DiPietro.

The play, set in New Jersey, is about young, single, bachelor Nick, who visits his two sets of grandparents nearly every Sunday for dinner. When he tells them his job will relocate him to Seattle, Washington, the grandparents hatch a plan to get him to stay.

Director Gary Gallman previously told The Laurinburg Exchange, “They get involved with his love life and it’s done in a funny way. It’s really an old-world mindset versus a new-world mindset.”

Tie in a girl that is hard to get with hilarious games, a blind-date and old stories told, it results in a hilarious situation for a great play.

The staring cast includes Brenda Gilbert, Bob Dyer, Jamie Barnes, Fritz Barnes, Allen Johnson, and Ruth Ann Harris.

“It’s a play that is well written that everybody will enjoy,” said Gallman.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and Gallman is assisted by Nick Williams.

The play will show at the Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg on July 12, 13, 18 and 20 at 7 p.m. each day — along withe a Sunday matinee, July 14, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the Storytelling and Arts Center at storyartscenter.org, Harley’s Tuxedo and Gifts, and the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

