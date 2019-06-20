Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken his debit card information and used it in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and in Laurinburg for a total of about $81.

Obtaining property

LAURINBURG — O’Reilly Auto Parts on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a male came into the business with a receipt with a warranty for a starter. The employee went to the back to get the starter but when he came back he was gone. The person came back later in the day with the same receipt and spoke to a different employee about the starter and got $150 cash back for it. He then came back a third time, talked to another employee and got another starter.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Elmontray McQueen, 22, of Nichols Street was arrested Wednesday for domestic assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jordan Parraway, 20, of Nichols Street was arrested Wednesday for domestic assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Cedric Henderson, 28, of Kinston Street was arrested Wednesday for an order for arrest. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Sessoms, 34, who gave an address of homeless was arrested Thursday for orders for arrest for larceny and felony probation violation. He was given a $25,000 bond.

