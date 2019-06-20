The pride of the FEATHER

In the Native American culture, feathers are given to another in honor, and the feathers are worn with dignity and pride. They are treated with great respect. On June 4, the Lumbee Tribal Council approved a resolution in support of all American Indian students wearing tribal ceremonial items during graduation. The following 2019 Scotland High graduates were recently presented with their ceremonial feather.

***

Chandler Allred

I received my feathers from community service as I volunteered during the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew at Purnell Swett while it was a shelter to hurricane victims, and I volunteered after Hurricane Florence at the Lumbee Tribal offices to deliver food, water and other necessities to hurricane victims. I also was presented with my feather for being involved with my culture while participating and volunteering with the Lumbee Indian Girls and Boys Club to help teach dance, song and drumming to students. It took me a long time to earn my feathers and a lot of learning after receiving them.

***

Caleb Dial

I wa in marching band all four years. I was a section leader as a woodwind captain and drum major. I was in FFA all four years and the sentinel vice president and then president. I also did Anchor Club, NASA club, National Technical Honor Society, and was the president of National Honor Society. I also ran for Homecoming King and received second runner-up while I held down a part-time job and helping in the greenhouse. I also graduated with highest honors and was accepted to Western Carolina University.

***

Cheyenne Justice

I was sexually abused at the age of 12. I was almost destroyed. I became depressed, developed severe anxiety and began harming myself. An incident at school with a staff member drew attention to my situation among students and I began getting bullied at school. Modern therapy did not help. I turned to my Native American roots and I began to heal. By senior year, I raised my GPA high enough to get accepted to UNCP, ran for homecoming and joined the video production team at Scotland High. I had overcome an obstacle in my life that I thought would destroy me. That is why I received my feather.

***

Nakiya Locklear

I received my feather for the following achievements: I played varsity volleyball for three years and varsity softball for two; I was Homecoming Queen; in 2018 I was the Dean Elinor F. Foster Poetry Contest winner; and was the recipient of the Lumbee Tribe Scholarship. I was a member of the National Honor Society, a North Carolina Academic Scholar, a scholar-athlete and graduated with high honors.

***

Morgann Smith

I received my feather for overcoming personal obstacles. I was classified as an “EC” student in elementary school. My parents were told I would probably never pass an EOG, exam, or the most standard test. With the support of my parents and a few good teachers I later tested out of the EC program in middle school. The struggles in my personal life during my junior/senior years are still too hard for me to talk about. I ended up on homebound the last semester of my senior year. The people who stood by me continued to push me to graduate — and the accomplishment of graduating was my achievement.