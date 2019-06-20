Fresh fruit, vegetable giveaway a huge success

LAURINBURG — A throng of area residents came to American Legion Post 50 on Atkinson Street on Thursday morning in the hopes of taking home some fresh fruit and vegetables.

A long line of cars lined Atkinson Street for the giveaway sponsored by Post 50 and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Volunteers gathered at the American Legion at 8:30 a.m. to prepare for the crowd. The organizations also had help from the St. Johns Community Food Pantry and American Legion Post 181.

“American Legion Post 50 wants to do something for the veterans here because they are often overlooked in Scotland County,” said Jimmy Bennett, commander of American Legion Post 50. “We want to give back to the community and the veterans.”

The food trucks arrived at 10 a.m. with huge crates of watermelons, bags of oranges, bags of squash and seltzer berry water. They also gave away boxes containing canned goods, noodles and peanut butter. Laurinburg police officers came to help direct traffic in and out of the area.

Bennett says although the day was a success, the giveaway drive-thru operations had a bumpy start and had to change early on.

“People were supposed to pull up, get out and take the food — but they weren’t exactly following the directions,” said Bennett.

Bennett said the trouble was that there was so much traffic at one time. The decision was made to for the volunteers to put the food in the cars as they passed by.

The combination of volunteers grabbed the goods and put them inside residents’ car trunks and received smiles of gratitude in return.

“It’s always a blessing to receive and get something,” said Denise McLean. “I’m just thankful.”

The line started to move smoother and each car was given enough for a family.

“I think it’s going really well,” said Bill Riggins, vice commander of American Legion Post 50. “We are going to serve the 200 to 300 families we set out to feed. It has exceeded our expectations.”

The event ended shortly after noon and the organizations left with thoughts of planning for the next event.

“We hope to do this every quarter of the year,” said Bennett. “Next time we will have two lines.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_fruitdrivethru-008.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_fruitdrivethru-011.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_legion1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_legion2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_legion3.jpg