Council approves talks for county water

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday motioned for the city manager and administration to move forward in the process of setting up a capital project for the water in the county.

City Manager Charles Nichols spoke to the board about the possibility for the city to take over the county’s water system, though the topic hasn’t gone before the county commissioners yet. The broad plan was sent to the county Tuesday morning before the council meeting.

“The county has two basic water systems, a District One and a District Two,” Nichols explained. “It’s split up because of the two USDA loans that they have … a few years back an inspector looked at it and said it’s not two systems, it’s seven systems … That adds five new systems to their existing network that was installed in the ’90s.”

The need to increase the water system would increase the cost for the county. The county currently pays the city annually to buy water. The city currently treats the water but once it goes out past the master meter into the county it’s required to be tested and done again, which would include having to do that for seven lines total.

“Going back to full monitoring on five new systems, that costs a lot of money,” Nichols said. “We’ve been trying to assist them in finding an idea that we could assist and would benefit, rather than harm city customers or rates.”

If everything was under the city then it would operate as one ID number — then there wouldn’t have to be re-tested and the rates would be in line with the current out-of-city rates. Nichols explained that the idea, in broad terms, everything except ownership of assets would be associated by the city.

“We would handle all operations, handle the rates, handle the billing and collecting,” Nichols said. “We would set up a separate capital project for them.”

It would be after the USDA loan was paid, around 2035, the county would deed over the assets once the county’s debt is paid.

“The harm is going to be to the citizens,” Nichols said. “If we don’t do this, the county’s going to have to hire an outside engineering firm to do this increased monitoring. So what we’re talking about is, there has been cash flowing through their water districts but that’s going to be reduced because they’re going to have to spend this money for the increased monitoring.”

The council unanimously voted to have Nichols continue discussions with the county on the topic.

