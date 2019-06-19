City unanimously passes $37.5M budget

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council unanimously passed its approximately $37.5 million budget Tuesday night for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

No one from the public spoke in favor or against the budget, which will keep the city tax rate at 40 cents per $100 valuation and keeps city water and sewer rates the same. The new city vehicle fee of $10 was also approved.

The vehicle fee will be processed by the state, with all revenues coming back to the city. When city residents go to the DMV to pay their tax and tag fees, the $10 will be added.

“The process is that, once we verify our tax rates with the county, which we do every year at the end of the budget, this year we’ll also add a section that says we have implemented a new municipal vehicle fee,” said Finance Director Carrie Neal. “The county at that time updates the VTS system, which reads from the department of revenue to the DMV and all the DMV systems are updated.”

The fee applies to each vehicle that is registered with the state. The fee scheduled was passed 4-1 with Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams casting the lone no vote.

Adams added that she felt the fee, as stated at the budget workshop, was an unnecessary burden on the residents.

Evans also asked about something she noticed on the budget, which was a fee for a hydrometer, which has a $1,000 refundable deposit for people — mainly designed for contractors — to rent a fire hydrant.

“We have a fill station at Public Works that they have been using,” said Stacey McQuage, director of public utilities. “But if they’re in Laurel Hill or way out in the county, that’s 10 to 12 miles they’re carrying water and everyone wants to know if they can rent a hydrant … we just didn’t want people to tear up our hydrants and leaving so we created the deposit.”

Some of the projects budged include street resurfacing, stormwater projects, five police vehicles, crime analysis and the parking/urban design project that will be downtown. There is also a 2-percent cost-of-living increase for city employees, as well as a 4-percent raise for the city manager that was added aftera closed session.

The budget itself was passed unanimously.

In other business:

— Sandy Callan of WLNC radio was presented with the key to the city for his work at the radio station and in the community as he is set to retire at the end of the month.

— Ella Morris was re-elected by the council to continue another term for the city on the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission.

— Council heard from Community Development Director Michael Mandeville about a bicycle plan and grant that will help with the cost of putting in bike lanes. If the grant is approved, the Department of Transportation could help fund 80-percent of project.

