Fresh produce giveaway on Thursday

LAURINBURG — A local organization is kicking off the summer season by giving away fresh fruits and vegetables.

American Legion Post 50 is holding its first community produce giveaway on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The group is teaming up with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the St. Johns Community Food Pantry to make sure local veterans and residents have fresh fruit this summer.

“We have a truckload of fresh produce coming,” said Bill Riggins, vice-commander of American Legion Post 50. “We know it will have an assortment of fresh vegetables and fruit. It’s open to everyone but all veterans are invited.”

He added they plan to serve 200 to 300 families.

“… we will be there until all the food is gone,” said Jimmy Bennett, commander of American Legion Post 50. “It’s our first event, but if it goes well, we will probably have more.

