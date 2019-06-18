County workers soon to retire

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents will see fewer familiar faces as a number of county employees will retire this month.

One is Solid Waste Enforcement Officer J.R. Horne, who said after 20 years of working in solid waste, he’s ready for the next step.

Before coming to Scotland County, Horne worked at Kayser-Roth for 18 years as a master technician and then four years in Robeson County as an environmental control officer for the solid waste division.

“In 2004, I got a call from Scotland County Landfill and they were looking for someone with experience enforcing the laws for solid waste,” said Horne. “What I’ll miss most is meeting a lot of people and the contacts. I’ve got a good rapport with the community and the good Lord’s been good with that.”

Horne says the community is still in good hands.

“I’m letting the citizens know we are in this together and Scotland County is really trying to take care of their citizens,” said Horne. “I love what I do and just to fellowship with the the community itself.”

He adds he will miss the staff and county officials who he works with every day.

“The commissioners and local government have really had my back,” said Horne. “They are really good to work for and I do appreciate to be in this field and represent them. I’ve always strived to put them in front of what I do because I do represent them in a way.

“All we are trying to do is keep the county clean and green,” he added.

Horne said in retirement, he still may do some work.

“I’m looking forward to being able to do somethings at home and look for some adventures,” he said. “I may do some part-time work in another county or some technical work, but I’m really looking forward to being home and enjoying that.

Other county retirees are Veteran Affairs Officer Mildred Williams, Planning and Zoning Official Joy Nolan, and Tax Processing Assistant Vicki Locklear.

All will be honored in an upcoming reception by the county.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Horn.jpg