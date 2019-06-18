Break-in

LAURINBURG —An investment firm reported to the police department on Friday that a home they own on Anson Avenue had been broken into. There was $200 damage to the door but nothing was reported missing. It is believed that a short, heavy-set male had been sleeping in the vacant home.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lake Drive reported to the police department on Saturday someone had broken into their Dodge Charger and stole a wallet with credit cards in it.

LAURINBURG — Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church on South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $300 damage to the church after breaking in and vandalizing it. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had broken into the storage unit and stole a generator and air compressor totaling $1,100.

LAURINBURG — New Greater St. James Ministry Church on South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons caused $100 damage breaking into the church and stole $500 worth of groceries.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Woods Road reported to the police department on Monday that she had ordered her drivers license online and since several fraud charges have popped up on her accounts totalling $250.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Asheville Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had used their food stamp card for $239 in Dunn.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oak Grove School Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that she had accidentally left her card at an ATM and someone had taken $1,500 out of her account.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Lumbee River EMC on Biggs Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had passed a counterfeit $10 bill there.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Ashley Drive Sunday after a report of someone shooting into an occupied vehicle. There is a person of interest but the investigation is still on-going.

False report

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Saturday that his black Mitsubishi Endeavor had been stolen. Upon investigation it was discovered the vehicle had been repossessed. Jeffery Brown, 64, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report. He was released on a written promise to appear.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Desomond Johnson was arrested Thursday for an assault with a deadly weapon warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Jackie Maynard, 44, of Kids Lane, Laurel Hill, was arrested Friday for larceny and resisting arrest. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jvaughn McMillian, 20, of Harris Road, Marston, was arrested Friday for a warrant out of Wayne County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Maris Young, 49, of Blakely Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear warrants. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Silvia Strickland, 24, of Biggs Street was arrested Saturday for stalking and two counts of communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Shamon Jackson, 29, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Saturday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Lee Jones, 18, of Malloy Avenue, Laurel Hill, was arrested Saturday for discharging a weapon in the city limits, assault on a female, second degree trespassing and two counts of injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Benard Howie, 39, of North College Street, Charlotte, was arrested Sunday for a felony larceny warrant out of Union County. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyheem McDonald, 21, of Wagram Street was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jaleel Liles, 21, of Julian Street, Greensboro was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, parole violation, injury to personal property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Benny King, Jr., 27, of West Boulevard was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $100 bond.

