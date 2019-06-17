LAURINBURG —The Splash Pad was full of people Friday evening for the Waterlogged event held by Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

Originally planned for June 7, the event was moved because of weather. Despite the date change, more than 200 people attended the event. It was the first of its kind by keeping the Splash Pad open later than normal but also including water slides, disco lighting and music.

“Overall, it went really well,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “We’re actually already in the process of scheduling another one for July because of the turnout.”

Thanks to the organization’s social media accounts, Maley said that they estimated around 200 people would come so they were prepared for the large crowd. He hopes the next event will bring out even more.

Friday’s event was a way of testing to see if there was interest in different events at the Splash Pad. The result was overwhelmingly positive.

For those who want to enjoy the Splash Pad over the summer, it will be open daily except in cases of inclement weather, such as lighting. When the Pad is closed, it is usually posted on the organization’s social media page. Those who do not have social media can call the Splash Pad at 910-277-2455 to see if it’s closed.

The times for the Splash Pad are Monday through Saturday noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. with a $2 charge for all day use for swimmers. The times and days open are subject to change due to weather.

The Splash Pad can also be rented for birthday parties.

“These types of events are a way to highlight that Parks and Recreation isn’t just about sports,” Maley said. “We have events like this for people who might not be athletic so they also have something to do. We aren’t restricted to just sports which is what a lot of people think.”

For more information on the Splash Pad or other events, check the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call 910-277-2585.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com

