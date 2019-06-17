Alexis Polson | The Laurinburg Exchange The Tams brought a crowd to downtown Laurinburg on Friday. The band played beach music ranging from their own songs to covers. Alexis Polson | The Laurinburg Exchange The Tams brought a crowd to downtown Laurinburg on Friday. The band played beach music ranging from their own songs to covers. Alexis Polson | The Laurinburg Exchange Many in the crowd enjoyed The Tams music by dancing near the stage throughout the entire concert. Alexis Polson | The Laurinburg Exchange Many in the crowd enjoyed The Tams music by dancing near the stage throughout the entire concert.

LAURINBURG — Hundreds of Scotland County residents came together downtown to enjoy a night of beach music from the Tams on Friday night.

The Tams were the third band to play in the 2019 Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 Concert Series.

Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English expressed that he was excited to see that so many people were attending the event.

“It’s hard to set a head count for attendance but it was the biggest crowd we’ve had so far this year,” English said. “I’m just glad to see so many people come out and enjoy themselves. A lot of people were excited to see The Tams back in Laurinburg.”

Opening up for The Tams was 14-K Gold who gave a performance with a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious” and Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally.” The songs got a few people up and dancing but it was when they played Marcia Griffiths’s “Electric Boogie” better known as the Electric Slide, the crowd really began to join the dancing —which continued throughout the night.

After 14-K Gold grabbed the audience’s attention, The Tams made their grand entrance to the welcoming crowd. Lead singer Little Red announced for the show, his son Mikai and nephew Jordan would also perform.

The Tams sang some of their original songs including “I’ve Been Hurt” and a crowd favorite “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy.” Other songs they sang included Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”, Chairmen Of The Board’s “Carolina Girls”, James Taylor’s “How Sweet It Is” and many more.

One Laurinburg resident, Brenda Jones, added that she enjoyed the show and had been watching The Tams shows for more than 40 years.

“It was very relaxing,” Jones said. “The music put me back in time.”

There will be two more shows for the 2019 series including Sonic Spectrum on July 19 and Big Daddy Love on August 9.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

