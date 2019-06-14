New study shows Scotland County with high and low ratings

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Justice Center released its Budget and Tax Center’s Economic Snapshots report on Thursday, and Scotland County fared well in some areas.

The study takes a look at every county separately, and the state as a whole, for key indicators of economic well-being and opportunity.

According to the study, Scotland County showed improvement in job opportunities.

”There were 790 people looking for work, compared to 916 job openings,” the report stated. “In the past year, the county’s unemployment rate has gone from 7.2% to 6.8%.”

By comparison statewide, the state had 202,412 without work in March and 302,886 jobs available.

The NC Justice Budget and Tax Center report said the hourly median wage was $14.26, which grew 4 cents since the recovery began.

In regards to education, the county matched or is above the state’s averages for high school graduates. The graduation rate is 87.1 percent for Scotland County and 86.3 percent for the state. Scotland’s rate is also higher than Robeson (86.1 percent) and Richmond (81 percent) counties.

On the other hand, the study pointed out the county’s high poverty rate and low access to affordable housing and healthcare.

NCJBTC stated that 53.6 percent of residents are low-income ($49,200 or less for a family of four). The richest 5 percent of households have an average income 27 times greater than the poorest fifth and five times the typical household.

Rent was unaffordable for 58.4 percent of renters. 12.7 percent did not have health insurance and there are 585 residents for every mental health provider.

To see the full report, visit ncjustice.org.

Attempts to receive statements from Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward on the report were unsuccessful.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]