Police conduct traffic stops, make one arrest

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department carried out a special operation on Wednesday that lead to numerous traffic citations and an arrest.

For six hours, police officers conducted the operation in neighborhoods and issued 39 traffic violation citations, according to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young.

Many of the citations were for speeding, but officers also had a traffic stop that lead to a number of drug charges.

Officers stopped a 2010 silver Honda Civic driven by 32-year-old Kevin Purvis of Andrew Jackson Highway. Officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a search was conducted.

Young said that, inside the vehicle, 1 gram of heroin and 2 grams of crack cocaine were located and seized.

Purvis was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell heroin, felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report did not have Purvis’ bond information.

