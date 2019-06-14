Break-in

LAURINBURG — Tara Village Apartments reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into a vacant apartment and caused $500 damage to the property by cutting water lines and damaging walls.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Willow Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that she was asleep on her couch when she woke up to find her ex-boyfriend standing above her. An altercation ensued becoming violent before the male left. Police were unable to locate him and the victim refused to give any more information to the police.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Thursday that when she had come home she noticed that items in the residence were out of place. Nothing was reported missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —White’s Tax Service on McKay Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had attempted to pry open the lock on the outside storage unit. No entry was made but there was $50 damage to a solar light and $30 damage to the door latch.

Arson

LAURINBURG —A resident of Britt Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had attempted to burn the side of the residence around 3 a.m. A relative noticed the fire and extinguished it and didn’t inform him until the next morning.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — John Warren Jr., 32, of Peele’s Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear warrants out of Moore County and Scotland County. He was given a $1,100 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_annacrime-6.jpg