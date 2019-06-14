Historic bell added to the John Blue House site

LAURINBURG — History will soon ring out in the form of a bell at the John Blue Cotton House and Heritage Center.

On Friday morning, the old bell at the Scotland County Courthouse was moved by crane and transported to the John Blue House property.

Construction workers from Superior Cranes arrived before 8 a.m. to size up the bell and cut it from its base. Two men used a blowtorch to move the iron legs. Then, the 400-pound bell was lifted by crane out of the courtyard space in the center of the courthouse and onto a truck to be transported.

The bell had to be lifted by crane because of its placement in between four brick walls of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office within in a small garden. Rarely used, the grass had overgrown and the bell became unknown by many residents — until now. The Historic Properties Commission has plans to re-purpose the bell, adding a present meaning to the historic marker.

“The bell was made in 1906, when we got it down we could finally read the date,” said Leon Butler, a member of the Historic Properties Commission. “We will eventually make the bell a special dedication for people who have worked with the commission for a long time.”

Directly under the bell was a stone which had three past county commissioner names: F.B Gibson, Rod McRae and J.A. McKay. The stone weighs 130 to 150 pounds and is dated April 17, 1902.

“The stone is when they built the first courthouse, it was the cornerstone in 1902,” said Butler.

The workers lifted the stone into their crane basket, which was also lifted and place on the truck.

Both the bell and stone now reside on the John Blue House property and, when finished making additions and changes, the Historic Properties Commission will hold a dedication ceremony.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

