Church to offer drive-through prayers

LAURINBURG — One local church is looking outside the church walls to bring prayer to the community.

Starting on Tuesday, Galilee United Methodist Church will be hosting a Drive Through Prayer Ministry. The ministry will take place outside the church and will operate much like that of a fast-food chain, though instead of food the person gets a prayer.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Vermel H. Taylor, along with a prayer partner will be out every Tuesday from 8 to 11 a.m. offering prayers for anyone who comes up. Anyone can come to the drive-through if they come in a car, on a bike or even walk up for a prayer.

“I believe I was impressed upon by the Holy Spirit to do this,” Taylor told WLNC. “This is not something I could have come up with on my own. We just want to be obedient to the spirit of the Lord with all of these things going on among us. I believe if we come together and pray about these things we’ll see a change in Laurinburg.”

The drive-through is a car-by-car and person-to-person service to offer prayer and comfort for the people in the community, as Taylor said that everyone needs prayer and you can see the needs in the community, state and nation.

“For those who come, their circumstances can remain between them and God,” Taylor said. “We are the church on the corner and we want to reach out to our community and to anyone who desires prayer.”

The ministry also allows for the church to conduct ministry outside of the church walls and is another way to step out into the community.

“This is not about denominations, this is not about prestige, fame or fortune,” Taylor said.”It’s not about who is the greatest among us. People are hurting, worried, scared, and sick. I am not campaigning for members for Galilee. If you don’t need prayer personally, then lift your pastor up in prayer. We need prayer.”

Galilee United Methodist Church is located at 941 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg. There will be entrance and exit directions at the church during the Drive Through Prayer Ministry.

