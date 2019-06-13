Library to host ‘Snakes Alive’ next week

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program has an upcoming event full of slithering and scales.

OnWednesday, the library will host two sessions with Ron Kromer, a specialist in herpetology, so that the community has the opportunity to learn more about reptiles. The first session is at 10:30 a.m. and the second is at 1 p.m., and each session lasts an hour.

“Snakes Alive will kick off the Summer Reading Program,” library Director Leon Gyles says. “We had Community Day (this week), which was a ‘welcome to the neighborhood’ type of program to get to know everyone. There are many minor and major programs, and you can find all of them on the county calendar.”

The Summer Reading Program provides students with safe and fun activities to enhance their reading skills. All of the events and activities are free of charge and open to the community.

Kromer’s presentation will include answering all sorts of reptilian questions and handling live snakes. The snakes are non-venomous and tame.

Those who attended the library’s Summer Reading Program in the past may remember Kromer’s presentation finale, a Burmese python. The python has recently passed away, and a replacement is being considered.

At the end of the presentation, everyone will have the opportunity to touch a snake.

“There will be a touching zone for those who want to hold the snakes,” says Gyles, “and there will also be a snake-free zone for those who don’t.”

Gyles hopes that the community will enjoy their time with the snakes.

“All ages are welcome,” he says. “We’re excited to have Ron Kromer here. I hope a lot of people come out.”

The Scotland County Memorial Library Facebook page posts information about the Snakes Alive event on June 19 and about the additional fun and educational events the Summer Reading Program has to offer.

Martina Litty is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.

