Lawmen looking for escaped prisoner

LUMBERTON — Local lawmen are looking for an inmate who escaped from a state prison on N.C. 711 Wednesday.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in a white 2003 Ford Taurus being driven by an unidentified white female at about 2 p.m. The prison is located at 803 N.C. 711.

The Department of Public Safety said he scaled a fence before getting in the vehicle. The vehicle was found later abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on N.C. 72 West.

Alvarez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Information from the Department of Public Safety indicated that he was in served time for drug-related charged ans was released to the CRV Center. The centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for people who have committed technical violations of probation. The centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alvarez is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or Robeson CRV Center at 910-618-5535.

