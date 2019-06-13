Pierce appointed to House Select Committee on disaster relief

Pierce Pierce

RALEIGH — Rep. Garland Pierce has been appointed as a member of the House Select Committee on disaster relief.

Speaker of the House Tim Moore appointed Pierce and the Scotland County representative said he is ready to serve.

“This gives me the opportunity to advocate on behalf of the homeowners and business owners in Scotland and Hoke counties who were damaged by the storm,” said Pierce. ” I hope to help those situations be made whole and ensure they receive what funds may be due to them.”

The committee consists of 15 members appointed by Moore. It will meet upon the call of the chairman and will study the following: hurricane recovery and flood preparedness, the interaction of the State’s system of rivers, dams, levees, reservoirs, and stormwater infrastructure, and the system’s impact on flood-prone areas.

A press release states the committee also will review the role and regulatory authority of federal agencies as it relates to the implementation of flood prevention and mitigation strategies. Additionally, they will study and develop a proposed recommendation for preventing, mitigating, and remediating the effects of flooding in the low lying areas of Eastern North Carolina as well as other issues the committee sees as relevant.

“I want to thank the speaker of the house, again for giving me the opportunity to serve on this very important committee, and to have my input as we look at ways to help and assist all when a disaster occurs,” said Pierce. “There is still more work that needs to be done, and I look forward to having some input to help aid in the process of disaster relief.”

Pierce urges anyone who still needs assistance to call him at 910-273-1098 for information.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Pierce https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Pierce_2.jpg Pierce