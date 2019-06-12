Sheriff’s investigators charge Fort Bragg soldier with attempted murder

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division charged a Fort Bragg soldier Wednesday with first-degree murder in relation to a shooting that took place in Laurel Hill last weekend.

Eric Jerome Davis, 24, allegedly went to a residence on Old Wire Road on Sunday sometime after midnight. Investigators say Davis arrived with a shotgun and wearing his military issued ballistic gear, which included his ballistic vest.

“Davis allegedly opened fire on the victim with the intent to allegedly kill the victim,” said Detective Jessica Sadovnikov.”Several bystanders were present at the time, and one allegedly returned fire, shooting Davis and allegedly subduing the threat.”

She added that Davis managed to flee the scene in his personal vehicle, but soon was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Deputies responded and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in a critical and highly unstable state.

“His long-term medical situation is unknown at this time,” Sadovnikov said Wednesday.

Davis is expected to remain in intensive care, and law enforcement will assume custody of him in the event he is released.

The name and condition of the victim, as well as any others involved, are not being released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.

Davis, who is from Wagram, is an active duty soldier, enlisted E-4 specialist with the U.S. Army. He is serving with the 221st HHC Unit at Fort Bragg. He reportedly resided at Fort Bragg at the time of the incident.

In addition to the first-degree attempted murder charge, Davis is being charged with one count of felony shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Fort Bragg officials, including Davis’ chain of command, CID at Fort Bragg and the Fort Bragg Police.

