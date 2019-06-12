SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Co-owners Patricia Rivers and Norm Brown are excited to bring their old country cooking to a new town. Speedy’z Soul Food restaurant is a continuation of the skills Rivers learned as a child.

“Growing up, my father had multiple restaurants and businesses,” said Rivers. “We always helped out and I decided to come back to Laurinburg. I’m from Dillon, South Carolina. I’ve had the building since August 2018 and we have been remodeling and bringing it up to code.”

What are your specialties?

“Our steamed crab will be a specialty, our fried chicken and definitely the mac and cheese,” said Rivers.

The restaurant will serve meatloaf, granny’s shrimp and grits, fatback, fried fish, pig feet, ham hocks, pork sausage, pork chops and many more country styled fixings. They also will serve Jamaican inspired foods and seafood.

Some sides available will be turnips, yams, rice, pinto beans, black-eyed peas, and steamed or fried okra.

Most popular dish?

“I believe it will be the banana pudding or the chicken,” said Rivers. “I’m trying to bring back the old-country cooking. I also think they will go crazy over the pig feet and crab.”

What attracts customers to your restaurant?

“The logo Speedy’z,” said Rivers. “People already like it and it was inspired by a race car. The theme will eventually be a NASCAR theme in the restaurant.”

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at jpembric[email protected]

