McNey to head Veteran Services for Scotland County

LAURINBURG — In a press release, the county announced Michael McNey has been hired to be the new Veteran’s Affairs Officer for Scotland County.

The release also states that McNey brings extensive experience working with veterans to get the help they need.

He comes to the county after retiring in 2010 with 21 years of service in the United States Air Force as a master sergeant. After his time in the military, McNey began working with veterans as a Veteran’s Affairs benefit advisor and a training instructor.

He has a bachelors degree from Ashford University in organizational management. He also has one daughter, a graduate of the University of Florida and one son who is attending the University of South Florida.

McNey begins his duties officially on July 1 and he will be taking over for long-time Veteran’s Affairs Officer Mildred Williams, who will be retiring.

