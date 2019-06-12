Suspect burns bed after stealing TV

LAURINBURG — A woman returned home Monday to find that someone had started a fire in the residence.

According to the report, Laurinburg police officers responded to Produce Market Road after a call of a breaking and entering. The 26-year-old victim told officers she had come home and noticed that the windows were dark.

After going inside she observed that someone had lit a bed in the residence on fire, though by the time she returned home the fire had burned itself out.

The suspects also allegedly stole a Sony Smart TV valued at $600 from the residence.

Police estimate that there was $1,000 damage to the bed set and another $8,500 damage to the structure of the residence.

There is not a person of interest in the case and police are still investigating.