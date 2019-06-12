Wadesboro man arrested after assaulting girlfriend

LAURINBURG — A man was arrested in Laurinburg on Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday.

According to a police report, 30-year-old Roderick Sturdivant of Wadesboro was arrested after being released from the hospital on Monday and charged with assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

The arrest comes after police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Sunday where Sturdivant’s pregnant girlfriend told officers they had gotten into an altercation and she was struck multiple times by Sturdivant.

The victim told officers she has grabbed a box-cutters and cut Sturdivant in order to get him off of her. The victim was treated and released from the hospital while Sturdivant was hospitalized and released Monday.

Sturdivant wasn’t give a bond.