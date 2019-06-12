Break-in

MAXTON — Manis Homes on Airbase Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had busted out the window to the office to gain entry. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into the storage barn on the property stealing a 9mm rifle, a lawnmower, work trimmer and generator totaling $1,112.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had entered the residence and stole a PlayStation 4 valued at $300. There were no signs of forced entry.

Larceny

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had stolen her Samsung cellphone valued at $260.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had shot the window of his residence with a BB-gun causing $200 damage.

LAURINBURG —Calvary Baptist Church on Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had damaged the door to the storage building outside causing $300 damage. No entry was believed to have been made.

LAURINBURG — Graham Temple of Christ on Graham Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had ripped off the storage building door causing $175 damage. Nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had pushed in the front window of the residence causing $200 damage to the window frame. No entry was believed to have been made.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Barry Kyrie Deans, 24, of Hamstead, New York was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear out of Mecklenburg County. He was given a bond of $5,000.

LAURINBURG — Damien Thomas, 20, of Clio, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Travlon Elliot, 24, of Gibson Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Briyanna Jones, 26, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday for domestic assault and four failure to appear warrants. She was given a $5,000 bond.

