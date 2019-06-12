Scotland County students travel to Scotland

LAURINBURG — Twelve Scotland County students and two chaperones began their travels to Oban, Scotland, for the 27th annual Laurinburg-Oban Exchange.

The students started their journey on Tuesday, traveling from Laurinburg to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., by vans provided by Scotland Motors then flying to Laurinburg’s sister city.

The students will be in Oban for two weeks as the first part of the exchange. The students are rising juniors and seniors who applied for the program in the fall.

Applicants are interviewed by a selection committee and are chosen based on an essay and interview. Each student is then paired with a student in Oban. For two weeks in June, the local students live with their new “Scottish family.” In October, the group from Oban will travel to Laurinburg, and the Scottish students will live with their “American family.”

Each visit is filled with group activities that result in a life-changing experience for everyone.

This is a community run program here in Laurinburg by a committee of 14 individuals from Scotland County. The Laurinburg Rotary Club developed this program in collaboration with the Oban Rotary Club. To this day, the Laurinburg Rotary Club continues to be a primary sponsor of this annual event. Expenses are paid by fundraisers, sponsorships, a scholarship in the memory of Jane Purcell and by the families themselves.

