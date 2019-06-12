Scotland County Schools announce principal changes

Hargrave Hargrave

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education approved a handful of school principal changes on Monday for the 2019-20 school year.

Many of the changes come as a result of school consolidation or principals taking on new positions. Each of the positions will become effective on July 1.

Previously announced was that SEarCH Principal Patrick Peed would be moving to the same position at Carver Middle School and I. Ellis Johnson Assistant Principal Elisabeth Harrell would be moving to Sycamore Lane Elementary to serve as the K-2 principal.

Announced recently was that Laurel Hill Elementary Principal Kesha Hood will be replacing Peed and South Scotland Principal Laura Bailey will be serving as the new principal for Laurel Hill.

In preparation for the 2020-21 school consolidation of I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland, current IEJ Principal LaTonya McLean will serve as principal for both schools and will continue the leadership role at the new school, which remains unnamed.

Kachina Singletary, current associate principal at Sycamore Lane, will move to Wagram Elementary as principal as Bobbie Mills begins her tenure as the district’s new director of elementary education.

Maggie Wells, current assistant principal at Laurel Hill, will begin serving as assistant principal at IEJ and current Covington Street Elementary Principal Amy Sloop will begin serving as assistant principal at Laurel Hill as Covington Street merges with Sycamore Lane in the fall.

“One of our district’s goals is to build leadership capacity within our administrators and staff,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “We recognize the value of their strengths and give them opportunities where they can be most successful and more importantly, where their strengths can be utilized to benefit the children of our district. We are proud of our school administrative team and know that they will continue to build upon the outstanding level of education in Scotland County Schools.”

Scotland County Schools is currently going through the hiring process for 20 positions, according to the district’s job board. The positions range from teachers to bus drivers at the different schools throughout the district. Employment opportunities can be found under the human resources tab on the district’s website.

