LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg native who has passed on will receive a historical marker in front of Scotland Memorial Library on Saturday.

Judge James Dickson Phillips (1922-2017) grew up in Scotland County and went on to become a man with many distinguished titles.

“He is one of Scotland County’s most prestigious and has accomplished so many things in his life,” said Craig Ellis, coordinator and retired Superior Court judge.

Phillips was a teacher, lawyer, judge and soldier — but is fondly remembered by others as a churchman, outdoorsman, painter and music-lover. He attended Davidson College and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1943. After college, he joined the Army.

“He joined and flew with the paratroopers in World War II. After the war he came back to Laurinburg,” said Ellis.

Ellis added that, after being badly wounded, Phillips was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Then he attended UNC Law School and started a practice in Laurinburg. After years of law practice and moving to Fayetteville to form the practice of Sanford, Phillips and McCoy, he became an Appellate Court judge.

He taught at UNC Law School where Ellis remembers taking a class.

“He was the dean of the law school and was my teacher in the 1970s,” said Ellis. “One of the first courses was civil procedure and he would ask these questions and most of us had no idea what the answers were. That’s when we realized how brilliant he was.”

Ellis remembered when Phillips made a difference during the time of the Kent State shootings.

“Some students were shot by the National Guard and they were protesting the Vietnam War,” said Ellis. “There were a lot of people upset at the university and all over the country. They wanted to shut down the university and not have exams that year.”

Ellis said that Phillips brought the entire law class together to explain he was opposed to the war but also was against the closing of the college. He added the college remained opened and it calmed the entire situation.

Not long after, Phillips was appointed to another high position.

“He was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and he served there until he retired.”

Ellis added he and friends of Phillips thought it was time to put up a sign.

“The state doesn’t put up a sign until you’ve been dead for 25 years,” said Ellis. “Most people who grew up with him would be in their 90s. We may not have that long, so we are the same group that put up the sign for Terry (Sanford).

“He was brilliant and a great lawyer, not many folks that have went as far as he and Terry went,” He added. “He was a prince of a gentleman.”

The marker dedication to honor Phillips will be held in the new Laurinburg City Hall council chambers, 10 a.m. on Saturday. The marker will be unveiled by the grandchildren of Phillips. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow in the City Hall.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_sign6.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_phillips.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ellis2.jpg