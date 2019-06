Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland High School had 276 students graduate on Saturday morning. The weather forecast moved the graduation from Pate Stadium to inside the new gym keeping both attendees and graduates in the air conditioning. Salutatorian Hunter Edkins and valedictorian Nathan Dubbs both spoke to the Class of 2019 about their time at Scotland High before each student walked across the stage to get their diploma and a red carnation.