The Tams return to Laurinburg

Courtesy photo The Tams will take the stage Friday in downtown Laurinburg in the third segment of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series. They will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Courtesy photo The Tams will take the stage Friday in downtown Laurinburg in the third segment of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series. They will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Laurinburg — Sunny skies and warm weather are expected Friday as the Tams return for Laurinburg After Five

The Tams will be playing in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday for the third Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After Five concert series.

The Tams have been well known for their Beach Music sound for over 50 years and are best known for their 1968 hit, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy.”

“They are a crowd favorite,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English.

He added that there are usually some people who will travel from outside of Scotland County to come see the band play.

Not only will there be free music for attendees to enjoy but there will also be activities for the whole family. Different vendors will be selling pizza, shaved ice, beverages and more. The Laurinburg Fire Department will have sprinklers set up for children to play in and the Rockin’ Rollin’ Video Game truck will also be there.

The stage will be on Main Street near Church Street, next to Art Garden. Since moving the Laurinburg After Five to Main Street, the crowds have had a “more energetic vibe” according to English. The buildings also offer more shade and there are less bugs than the previous location of the Morgan Complex.

English encourages the community to check out the local businesses while they are downtown.

“We have some great shops,” said English.

Harley’s Tuxedo, Weekend Warrior, Living Water Christian Resources, ‘Tis the Season and Scotland Bling are just a few of the local businesses. Terry’s Boutique and a new restaurant will be opening later this year.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs but asked to leave pets and coolers at home.

The Tams are brought to Laurinburg After Five by Domino’s Pizza.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Courtesy photo The Tams will take the stage Friday in downtown Laurinburg in the third segment of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series. They will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_tams7.jpg Courtesy photo The Tams will take the stage Friday in downtown Laurinburg in the third segment of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series. They will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.