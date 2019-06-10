Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a portable generator valued at $750 from the residence.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Vance, South Carolina, reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone broke into the cabin he was at on Buck Ridge Way and stole a four-foot samurai sword valued at $40.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Allen Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into the residence by kicking in the door, but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

GIBSON — A resident of Crestline Road, Laurinburg, reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that while his car was parked on McLaurin Street someone had broken in and stolen a wallet, credit cards, $4 cash and a black LG phone valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodley Lane in Wagram reported to the police department Sunday that someone had stolen his green mountain bike valued at $200 from outside the Family Dollar on South Main Street where he had parked it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the police department on Sunday that she had left her 8-plus iPhone valued at $800 on the counter of the Laurinburg Food Mart and when she went back to get it the phone was missing.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The owner of a home on Cooper Street reported to the police department on Friday that the previous tenants had caused an estimated $2,200 to the residence by damaging walls, cabinets and more throughout the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Duncan Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken two windows on the residence with an unknown object.

Arson

LAURINBURG — The sheriff’s office is investigating a fire on Stevens Circle that occurred on Saturday. The residential fired caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the property. The fire’s point of origin was in the living room area. It is unclear if the fire was caused by either electrical issues or arson.

MARSTON — The sheriff’s office responded to McAllister Road on Saturday for a structural fire that caused $5,000 in damage to the residence. The point of origin of the fire was the living room near the back of the residence and created a total loss for the family residing there. It is unclear if the fire was caused by either electrical issues or arson.

Arrests

LAURINBURG —Zachary Cribb, 21, of Bunch Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Friday for a felony warrant for arrest out of Rockingham. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Thompson, 22, of Charlotte was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear out of Cabarrus County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin McBryde, 21, of Maxton was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear out of Bladen County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Devonna Hines, 23, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear out of Red Springs. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Evonte Wilkerson, 24, of Maxton was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Fredrick Thomas, 47, of Gorham Circle, Wagram, was arrested Sunday for domestic simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

