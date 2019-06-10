Sheriff’s office investigate suspicious device

LAUREL HILL — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to Morgan Street Sunday after a PVC pipe and Styrofoam contraption was found.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the device was found near the Family Dollar and Morgan Street was shut down from U.S. 74 to Marston Road as the bomb squad investigated.

An x-ray of the device was done, which showed the PVC pipe to be empty but top was taken off and inside of the device checked and no explosives were found. The device is was seized for evidence and will be sent for analysis in hopes of getting fingerprints or DNA from it.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.