Wagram man injured in Laurel Hill shooting

LAUREL HILL — A verbal dispute Sunday ended with one person in the hospital suffering a gunshot wound, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3 a.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to Old Wire Road in reference to a shooting that occurred. Eric Davis, 24, of Wagram, was transported to a nearby hospital in reference to a gunshot wound and currently remains in critical, but stable, condition.

The Criminal Investigative Division determined that the incident occurred between Davis and other parties that the sheriff’s office will not release at this time. This shooting allegedly occurred after Davis arrived at this address, and sometime after, a verbal dispute ensued which escalated to shots having been fired between Davis and another party.

Davis could be facing charges after he is released from the hospital.

There is not other information being released and the sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.