Scotland High graduation moved indoors

Scotland High School Class of 2019 – Graduation Update:

Because of the inclement weather that’s in the forecast for Saturday, Scotland High’s graduation ceremony will be moved inside to the new gym. During graduation rehearsal tomorrow, tickets will be given out to the seniors. Please note that the tickets are different colors which indicate where the ticket-holders will be allowed to be seated.

Students will receive four yellow tickets. The yellow tickets will allow the ticket-holder entrance into the new gym to watch the ceremony live.

Students will also receive at least six red and orange tickets (they could possibly receive two extra tickets if they participated in the senior walk and baccalaureate). The red and orange tickets are for seating in the auditorium and commons/cafeteria. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on multiple large screens and televisions for attendees in these areas to view.

Doors will open at 7:45 am and remember, you must have a ticket to attend.

Also remember that friends and family members that aren’t able to attend can view the live-stream of graduation by clicking on the link below.