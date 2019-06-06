County manager gives update on storm debris

Patterson Patterson

LAURINBURG — County Manager Kevin Patterson reported this week that most of the storm debris in the Scotland County landfill is a thing of the past.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, Patterson said the Public Works Department is close to finishing the job and, by looking at the landfill, there is a major difference from previous months.

“At one point in time, there was a wall that seemed to be a mile long of storm debris — of a lot of tree and limb,” said Patterson. “That storm debris has been ground, that was completed. Most of the material has been spread around the buffer area of the landfill.”

Bryan Higgins, public works director for Scotland County, said back in March the team was gearing up to grind 9,000 tons.

The storm debris was a combination of fallen trees, branches and other yard waste that was laid on the side of the roads by residents after Hurricane Florence moved through in September.

Soon after, the county waived the fees to the landfills for about a month so residents could take their waste to the landfill without any cost. The combination of waste was tackled by workers at the landfill and other local sites.

”Any waste created by man has to be properly managed,” said Higgins. “Household trash is shipped by trucks from us to a lined landfill site. We are strictly a construction demolition landfill — we have had (parts of) bridges and roads broken by the storm here and it is crushed into concrete.”

Patterson said the project is to be completed by Saturday.

In other related business:

The Covington Street School construction completion date is set for Sept. 27. Patterson said the bathroom redesigns have been received from the engineer.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Patterson https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Kevin-Patterson-1.jpg Patterson