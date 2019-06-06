Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Chestnut Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into the home and stole a pair of shoes and identification documents. Miketawan Malloy, 28, of McRae Street was arrested in connection to the incident and was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, simple assault, injury to personal property, two counts of felony conspiracy and three counts of misdemeanor conspiracy. He was given a $60,000 bond. There is a second suspect in the case but an arrest hasn’t been made.

LAURINBURG — Two men were arrested Tuesday after breaking into a residence on East Covington Street and causing $50 damage to a window. DeAngelo Terry, 34, of Fourth Street was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and injury to personal property. He was given a $42,000 bond. Joshua Rushing, 24, of Raeford was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony conspiracy. He was given a $40,000 bond.

Larceny

WAGRAM —A construction site on Horseshoe Road reported to the sheriff’s office on May 23 that two air-conditioning units valued at $3,500 each were stolen from the site.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen $100 of oxycodone pills from a lock box under the her bed.

LAURINBURG — Rick’s Catering on McColl Road reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen a pressure-washer from under the carport behind the business.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lockwood Lane reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had used her bank information and charged a total of $1,251 to the account. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Crystal McMillian, 25, of Red Springs was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor larceny, first-degree trespassing and failure to appear out of Robeson County. She was given a $6,000 bond.

