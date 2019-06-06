Our mission is not impossible

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Today we are on a mission that may seem impossible, but this is not just any mission. This is a God-called mission. Every Christian is on this mission. This mission calls for our full attention; we must give up everything so that we can devote all of our attention to the work that God has called us to do.

Many of us are old enough to remember the television show called, “Mission Impossible.” It consisted of a four- or five-member “Impossible Force Team” that specialized in pulling off impossible missions. The leader would go into a phone booth, an old warehouse, a restaurant or some other secret place and find a recording that told him of their next assignment. Then the tape would self-destruct. He would then assemble everyone to come up with a game plan. No matter the task’s difficulty, they always found a way to do the impossible and come out on top. At times, they got into some pretty tight spots, but they always completed their mission.

Similarly, the Christian believer is on a mission, but the difference is that we are on a mission for the king. We don’t meet in a phone booth. Instead, every Sunday morning, we assemble together in the house of the Lord to hear a preached word and to receive instructions. The devil will do everything possible to stop us, so God, through his word, gives us a “game plan.” Every Sunday he tells us what to do, which direction to avoid, what temptations to look out for, what pitfalls the devil has laid out for us, how to rise above it all and how to have joy in spite of our situations and circumstances. By his word, we are encouraged to go on and to carry out the mission he has given us.

We must give our heart, our soul and our mind to the cause for which we stand. We must count up the cost before we take on the mission and stay true to our calling and to the task at hand (Luke 14:25-34). Otherwise, our mission will falter and fall apart. We don’t have time for idle talk or for lollygagging. My friends, it is not time for us to be picking wildflowers, and it is certainly not time for us to be busybodies (1 Pet. 4:15). People die every day lost in sin and lifting up their eyes in hell (Luke 16:22,23). We must work while it is day; night is coming when no man can work (John 9:4).

Some of us may have put our mission on the shelf. We left our first love. We started out on fire for the Lord, but somewhere along the way we have cooled off, and as a result, our mission is incomplete. Remember who called you to where you are now. I know that sometimes it seems like the mission is impossible, but we have to remember that, with God, “all things are possible” (Matt. 19:26).

Jesus, at the age of 12 years old, was in the temple listening and asking questions. His parents discovered that he was not with them, and they found him after three days. When they found him, they were troubled, but Jesus said, “Don’t you know that I must be about my Father’s business?” To paraphrase, Jesus said, “Don’t you know that I’m on a mission for my Father?”

After Jesus rose from the dead, he gave his disciples “the great commission telling them to go and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15). After Jesus ascended into heaven, his disciples went forth and preached everywhere far and near. They were neither afraid nor ashamed because they were on a mission for their king. Our community ought to be this way.

Sometimes, I think that we have become too comfortable in our nice churches; perhaps the central air conditioning has cooled us off. Some Christians have forgotten their purpose—every born again, blood-washed Christian believer has a mission. The choir in the church has a mission, and it is to sing on the choir. The Missionary Ministry is on a mission, and it is to take the gospel to other countries. Don’t let anything stop you from completing your mission.

To all the Christians reading this, we are on a mission for the king. We don’t meet in a phone booth or a warehouse. When we show up in church on Sunday morning and the Pastor mounts the pulpit and gives us instructions from the scriptures and tells us what God wants us to do, then let us be about our Father’s business.

Jesus himself was sent on a mission. He was tempted in the wilderness. He was almost stoned to death and almost thrown over a hill. Satan attacked him in the garden of Gethsemane. Jesus was even crucified, but when he cried out, “It is finished,” his mission was complete. The mission may get hard and the battle may get tough, but we’re coming out on top, for with God, the mission is not impossible.

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.