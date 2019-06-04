Hammond: Ambulances may soon drive themselves

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — There have been a number of changes in the area of emergency medical services since Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond spoke with the local Rotary Club 18 months ago. On Tuesday he spoke to the membership about ow much the present is different than the recent past.

But it was Hammond’s look to the future that got everyone’s attention.

“Looking ahead at the possible changes in EMS, I think the next ambulances will be able to drive themselves,” he said. “I fully expect to see that within the next 10 years.”

He added that that capability would mean probably only one medic would be aboard each rig.

“The ambulances would be far more expensive, of course — probably $250,000 each,” Hammond said. “But the savings would come from personnel costs.”

He went on to talk about the changes he’s seen over the past 18 m0nths for EMS in Scotland County.

Hammond said the county used to run 2-ton diesel ambulances — the last one was a 1988 model that ran during Hurricane Florence.

“And it rode like a 2-ton truck — just beat you death,” he said.

Now, the county has switched over to 1-ton rigs that run on regular gas, giving the county a cost savings. By July, Hammond expects the county to have six ambulances all less than five years old. They will run three fully staffed rigs per day, with each ambulance operating only every other day.

“That allows us to get more life out of them,” he said. “Normally we will get about 200,000 miles on each one.”

Scotland County is currently looking to hire six new full-time medics, but Hammond said it’s hard to find full-time medics so the county is using part-timers from area counties.

He also said that, over the past 20 years, the county utilized just two ambulances to answer calls in the county and had to rely on backup support from other services to handle the 6,012 calls in 2018. But with three full-time ambulances, those calls will all be handled by Scotland County.

“We have a standard goal of 8 minutes or less for us to get an ambulance to any scene,” he said. “with three ambulances, we can do that.”

Hammond also spoke about the versatility a Cape Fear Valley helicopter stationed at Scotland Memorial Hospital gives Scotland County, and added that in the near future the entire region will be covered by helicopter services.

“It’s a real asset for us,” Hammond said. “It’s important because we are located at least 100 miles from a trauma center.”

One of the other big changes for EMS in the county is the recent addition of a “Thumper,” a machine that performs compressions for cardiac arrest calls and is located on the county’s quick-response vehicle.

“I wasn’t necessarily all for it at first, but during the first week we had it, it was successful in two of the four cases it was used on,” Hammond said. “That’s a good rate considering the typical average has been 4 to 6 percent.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or

