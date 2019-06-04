Camp Monroe holds open house June 9

LAUREL HILL — A lot of fun and a bit of faith will have kids enjoying their summer break at the Camp Monroe and Retreat Center.

An open house is set for Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., where camp-goers, family members and the entire community can experience a good time at the center.

“Open House is where the camp is open to the community and the staff is here,” said Andrew Plyer, lead counselor. “We have the pool, stand up paddle boards, canoes, archery, Scotland Saddle-bred horses and more. It’s also for the people who just want to see the area.”

The camp breaks the children up into age groups: Day Camp is for ages 6 to 8, Discovery Camp is for ages 8 to 11 and Explorer Camp is for ages 12 and up.

“Day and Discovery are your classic summer camps with arts and crafts and field games,” said Plyer. “Explorer has more adventures and is a night camp.”

He added that the camp has grown massively since 2016 when they started with 24 children.

“Last year we had 321 and we are 38 percent ahead of that already this year,” said Plyer.

Plyer says his staff is trained on important topics so everything goes smooth and parents can trust their children are safe.

“Our staff is learning age group characteristics, sexual abuse prevention, homesickness and more,” said Plyer. “It’s 11 days of training. The parents are trusting me to train the people who will care for their kids and it’s important they know we are aware that the responsibility is big.”

When asked about how faith ties in, Plyer said its all about love.

“My goal is that I don’t teach doctrine, I teach that Jesus loves you and go play in God’s creation,” added Plyer. “We are Presbyterian and ministers come for a week and go deeper into it if needed. We just want everyone to know Jesus loves you.”

Registration is open, spaces are going fast and Discovery is at capacity for a week in July. Even though Plyer says he won’t turn a child away, he recommends registration first before just showing up.

“We prepare and there is a lot that you don’t see that goes into it,” said Plyer. “We are at capacity for one week July 14 to 19 which is for the older kids — the Explorers. The main point is that I want them to feel the magic. If you don’t see all the hard work that goes into it then we are doing something right.”

The camp starts on Sunday, June 16, and ends Friday, Aug. 2. There is no camp for the first week in July. For information or to register, go to www.monroecamp.org or call 910-276-1654.

The camp is located at 24501 Camp Monroe Road in Laurel Hill.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

