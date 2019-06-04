Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had caused $200 damage to the door by forcing it open, but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Tara Drive on Monday after someone pried open a door on a vacant apartment and spray painted the inside.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a wallet with identification cards and a debit card.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stole $220 of assorted tools from the yard.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital Saturday after a man came in after being assaulted. The victim told officers he has been assaulted the previous night when two males pulled up beside him on North Caledonia Road and Roseville Street. He was treated and release as the investigation continues.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 23, of Nichols Street was arrested Monday for impeding traffic. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher McNeill, 31, of Aberdeen Road, Marston was arrested Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alberta Henderson, 28, of McNair Avenue was arrested Monday for simple assault and communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Jovan Watson, 29, of McCall, South Carolina was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear out of Robeson County, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a jail. He was given a $20,500 bond.

