LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Presbyterian Church is entering into a new chapter with the installment of a new senior pastor, the Rev. Rebekah Carpenter.

Carpenter’s selection came after a search that began in February of the year 2022.

According to the church’s newsletter “The Messenger,” the Pastor Nominating Committee reviewed more than 120 Pastor Information Forms, reached out to more than 60 potential candidates and spent “many hours in interviews trying to ascertain the person God had chosen for LPC.”

Carpenter’s installment was stalled after her selection due to her going through the process of adopting her three daughters, Izabella, Auriana and Olivia.

“Once the adoption was finalized, Rebekah visited Laurinburg and explored the opportunities to serve here,” stated The Messenger. “The PNC was delighted and prayers were answered when Rebekah agreed to answer our call.”

Carpenter will assume her duties on Jan. 8.