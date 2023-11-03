LAURINBURG — Throughout the month of November, Scotland Regional Hospice will be joining organizations across the nation hosting community activities in recognition of National Hospice Month.

For more than 40 years, hospice providers across the country have helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospices ensure that pain management, therapies, and treatments all support a plan of care that is centered on the person’s goals. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

On Wednesday morning, a brief ceremony to kick off the organization’s month-long campaign began with an opening prayer from the Scotland Regional Hospice chaplain Garry McMillan followed by a message from Dr. Valeriana Esteves-Jute, the organization’s medical director.

“As we start hospice month today, we want to take time to celebrate the important role that each of you play in the lives of others,” said Esteves-Jute to the hospice staff during the ceremony. “From the administrators to the nurses, to the aides, to the social workers, to the volunteers, to the chaplain… you are all important to these families during a critical time in their lives. A word, a smile, a touch – those things can bring so much comfort. It’s a lot of work and it’s a sacrificial love that you have to give and I want to tell everyone how proud I am of you and how much I appreciate every person here.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis followed with a special message to the staff before signing the proclamation declaring November as National Hospice Month. Willis has been a long-time supporter of the non-profit hospice provider and recounted some of his memories with the organization and its move to its current location on Lauchwood Drive back in the late 90s.

“I was chairman of the hospital board when we broke ground and dedicated this wonderful facility,” shared Willis. “There are so many names on the plaque outside that have touched my life and this place has been so important to the community. As mayor, I’m proud of the fact that we had a hospice before most people knew what hospice was. This organization was way ahead of its time. I’m very proud of this organization and I hope you are too. It’s a wonderful organization and a special calling.”

As part of its National Hospice Month observance, Scotland Regional Hospice will be participating in activities and events all throughout the month of November to raise awareness about hospice as well as other November observances including lung cancer awareness, pancreatic cancer awareness, Alzheimer’s disease awareness, national rural health day, world kindness day and of course Native American Heritage Month.

Scotland Regional Hospice (SRH) will be starting monthly Alzheimer’s Support Groups in three locations — Laurinburg, Pembroke and Bennettsville. After a three-year hiatus, SRH will also be bringing back the Scotland County Non-Profit Coalition which brings together representatives from area not-for-profit organizations monthly to discuss upcoming plans, how the members can benefit one another, and how they can work together to benefit the community. The hospice provider will also be holding its annual candlelight memorial service to remember the lives of those lost over the last year.

Deon Crawford III is the Hospice director of Public Relations for the Scotland Health Care System. Crawford can be reached at [email protected].