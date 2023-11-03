LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library will be undergoing renovations to make it more accessible and modern for local patrons.

The library will be closing on Monday to begin its renovations, according to Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley.

“Scotland County Memorial Library is looking forward to improving its library facilities in the weeks to come,” Maley said. “The library will get a fresh coat of paint as part of a full renovation to provide more modern, patron-friendly services. Additional improvements in the weeks to come include a new handicap-accessible circulation desk which provides patrons with better one-on-one service, new lower shelving which allows for better display and access of materials, spacious public computer stations, and colorful, inviting furnishings.”

Maley added the library plans to open up after a week of closure on Nov. 13 but patrons should watch the library’s Facebook along with other media outlets for updates, according to Maley.

“During our closure, we encourage all patrons to take a look at our e-book services offered through the Libby app,” Maley said. “Using their library card number and PIN, they can access ebooks, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines with any internet-enabled device from the comfort of their home.”

Maley added any books due back during the time of the closure will not have late fees attached but the book drop will be open for those who want to drop off their books, DVDs, and audiobooks.

“Patrons can use their online library account to extend materials,” Maley said. “Patrons can log on to their account at scotland.nccardinal.org. As a reminder, patrons will log in to their account using their library card number and PIN, which is the last 5 digits of the card number.”

While the library is closed Scotland County residents can visit any of the branches of the Robeson County Library system to use computers and print out items with an identification card. For more information about branch hours and locations visit www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

“We are very excited about the renovations, to say the least,” Maley said. “Scotland County and the Scotland County Memorial Library are excited to bring a fresh look to the community and the ability to make the library facilities accessible. We encourage all citizens to stop by the library and see the renovations and all the services offered.”