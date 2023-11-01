PEMBROKE — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has awarded $43.2 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund (AHDF) to four municipal governments and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to increase community resilience.

This third round of AHDF funding prioritized government entities that had not yet received affordable housing funds from NCORR, including Scotland, Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, and Pender counties.

Local and tribal governments were encouraged to apply for financing for single-family homeownership development or multifamily housing rehabilitation or new construction outside of the 100-year floodplain. The funds will be used to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“This third round of affordable housing funding is particularly exciting because five local and tribal governments are first-time recipients of the long-term disaster recovery housing grant program,” said Michele Wiggins, NCORR housing opportunities manager. “The funds will play a critical role in replenishing single and multifamily units damaged and destroyed by past storms.”

The first project selected was a single-family homeownership development project led by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The initiative looks to build 30 single-family homes and will target individuals at 80% or below Area Median Income. This project also has designated housing units for veterans and those with physical disabilities. It will leverage other funding sources from the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act and local HUD Community Development Block Grant funds. NCORR awarded the project $7,425,000 to complete the $11,016,500 total cost.

“I want to thank my team for securing this historic $7.4 million in funds from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery. “We look forward to building 30 single family homes and securing a brighter future through homeownership for these Lumbee families.”